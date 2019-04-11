Haverhill Borough have won their first game of 2019 – a 4-2 away victory over Ipswich Wanderers in the Thurlow Nunn League First Division North on Tuesday night.

It saw the Step 6 side end a 14-game losing streak that stretched back to December 29, and was the team’s first win in 17 outings, having last tasted success on December 15.

But, despite the result, manager Lee Martin is not happy.

Haverhill Borough v Downham Town - Haverhill manager, Lee Martin.Pic - Richard Marsham. (8414367)

“It’s been a long time coming,” he said. “But it’s just one result, there’s still four games to go this season and we need to win at least one of them to guarantee our place in this league.

“I’m not settling for one win though, I want more and the result (on Tuesday) shows they can do it.

“So I’m not content, just happy we have turned the corner. There is a bit of relief to get that win, but it should have come six games or so ago.

“I didn’t think we would be anywhere near the relegation zone and, yet, here we are so it’s going to take a lot to make me happy now.”

The team will host basement side Felixstowe & Walton United Reserves on Saturday (3pm) looking to make it two wins in a row, but the side are not to be taken lightly, despite their league position.

“Felixstowe could put five first team players in,” he said.

“If they do, then we will have to deal with it, but we need to be prepared for a hard game. Obviously the win against Ipswich is good for their confidence too.”

Borough went four goals ahead in the first period, with a brace for Kyle Clarke and a goal apiece for Rory Bone and Craig Pruden.

But Martin said they then conceded two goals early in the second period to give the home team hope of a comeback.

“We were absolutely cruising at four-nil up and it just wasn’t good enough to then concede two,” he said.

“The team deserved to be shouted at after the game because we’ve lost so many games like this.

“We quite often score first and then concede, we are a much better side than our relegation fight shows actually, losing becomes a habit.

“The boys concede and then suddenly their heads go, and then more goals come.

“We have a lot of young players and that’s where experience is invaluable, in keeping your head when things aren’t going your way.”

Their first win of the year follows a 3-1 home defeat by Fakenham Town last Saturday.

They went in a goal down at the interval and conceded two more after the break before Pruden grabbed a consolation from the spot.