Haverhill Borough took higher-league opponents Ely City all the way on Tuesday night, before bowing out of the League Challenge Cup 10-9 on penalties.

The Thurlow Nunn League First Division North side hosted their Premier Division visitors in round one of the cup, coming back from a two goal deficit to force the shootout.

They then matched Ely spot kick for spot kick for nine penalties before eventually missing to exit the cup at the first stage.

Tom Thulborn. In Haverhill Borough 3-1 win over Halstead Town in FA Vase 2019/20. Picture: Roger Cuthbert (17524014)

It leaves the team without a win in four in all competitions, with their last success coming away to Halstead Town in the FA Vase in August.

September’s results had already seen them exit the Vase – to Hadleigh United – before a double cup whammy this week.

They first lost 4-3 away to lower-league Henley Athletic on Saturday to bow out of the Suffolk Senior Cup in the first round, before the League Challenge Cup loss to Ely City on Tuesday.

They will be keen to end this losing run with Saturday’s visit from Fakenham Town (3pm), as they return to league action after three weeks playing in various cup competitions.

But they will be pleased to see Tom Thulborn refinding his scoring boots after impressing for the club in his first few games.

He netted in both of the week’s games, despite the defeats, to climb to the top of the team’s goalscorers table with three goals in his last two outings alone – six in total.

Thulborn opened Borough’s account on Saturday, before Henley, who compete in the Suffolk & Ipswich League Senior Division, equalised.

Matty Harris again gave the visiting side the advantage, before Tom Rigby quickly found another to leave Borough 3-1 up and seemingly on their way to the next round.

But Henley fought back as they went on to score three further goals to sink those hopes and leave Borough frustrated and out of the county cup.

It was a different story on Tuesday night, with Tom Williams and then Sam Goodge (penalty) putting Ely two goals ahead.

But a Thulborn second-half double brought Borough back into the game at 2-2 to take it straight to penalties – with no extra-time in the county cup – and give the Step 6 team a shot at progressing.

Despite their best efforts, they came up narrowly short.

Manager Guy Habbin tweeted: “Unlucky to lose on penalties, good to catch up with @bradystone86 and all the best to @ElyCityFC in the next round.”