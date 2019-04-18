Borough striker calls for big hitting end to ‘tough’ season

Craig Pruden is hopeful that Haverhill Borough’s 7-1 victory at the weekend marks a significant turnaround in the club’s fortunes.

The Thurlow Nunn League First Division North side had endured a 14-match losing streak stretching back to December before last Tuesday night’s 4-2 win at Ipswich Wanderers.

But the team have now backed it up with a convincing home victory over basement side Felixstowe & Walton United Reserves on Saturday, which saw Pruden bag a hat-trick.

FOOTBALL - Haverhill Borough v Leiston Reseves..Pictured: Craig Pruden ...PICTURE: Mecha Morton. (8603342)

After finding themselves increasingly at risk of a bottom-two position and potential relegation, the win was vital in also confirming their Step 6 status for another season, with three fixtures remaining.

“It’s been a long run with no joy for us,” Pruden said. “But I would like to think we can put this behind us now and enjoy a strong end to the season.

“No-one would have predicted our league position at the start. It means a lot to us to have done enough to stay at Step 6.

“It’s massive to win back-to-back games and get a good run to the end of the season,” Pruden continued. “We want a few more points, now we are on winning form again.

“It was just so difficult during that time, we were hoping it was going to come to an end every time we played. We always knew we just needed that one win to produce our best.”

Pruden’s treble moved him on to 23 goals this season, in joint sixth position in the division’s top scorers, which has seen him score in five of the last six matches.

Further goals in the 7-1 victory came from Rory Bone, Kyle Clarke, Lewis Lindsay and Zak Ollington.

Pruden said the team’s improved goal scoring tally in recent outings was, at least in part, due to the addition of players to the squad boosting competition for places and forcing the side to ‘up their game’.

“There might be an element of complacency about it,” he said. “Especially when you’re on a losing run.

“We played some really good teams in that time period but it just got tougher and tougher. We maintained we had the ability and the confidence in that ability though. Lee (Martin – manager) helped keep us believing.

“So we remained positive and knew our luck would turn. And now it has.”

Borough (16th) this Friday night host 17th-placed Needham Market Reserves (7.45pm) in a battle for sixteenth position. But, despite going into the game on a double victory, the home team will be wary of Kevin Horlock’s resurgent side, who have won seven of their last nine matches.

“They are playing very well,” Pruden said. “They have always had quality in their side, but now they are getting the best out of them.

“It should be a good game between two sides playing well.”

They will then host AFC Sudbury Reserves on Easter Monday (3pm).

l Meanwhile, manager Lee Martin has reiterated his intentions to step down from the managing role at the end of the season, having taken it on in a caretaker capacity only, stepping in with the departure of first Scott Hiskey and then Kevin Parsons.

The father of defender Jack Martin has been ‘happy to help out’ but is reluctant to take on the responsibility on a permanent basis, with his son’s playing future his main focus.