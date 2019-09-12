Haverhill Borough will travel to higher-league Hadleigh United this weekend, to vie for a place in the next round of the Buildbase FA Vase.

The Thurlow Nunn League First Division North side will take on their Premier Division counterparts at the Millfield on Saturday (3pm) for the second round qualifying tie.

Hadleigh are not in their best form, having handed Gorleston their first league point via a lacklustre 1-1 draw on the road on Saturday.

Halstead Town 1 - 3 Haverhuill Borough. 1Q FA Vase 2019/20. Picture: Roger Cuthbert (16423561)

But Borough also go into the tie on the back of an away defeat in the league last time out, a 3-0 loss at the hands of one of the title favourites in Mulbarton Wanderers on Saturday.

Borough conceded a penalty shortly before the break to go in a goal down before shipping two more scores in the second period.

The visitors had hoped to follow up on last weekend’s 3-1 win away over Halstead Town to set-up this weekend’s trip to the Brettsiders, but were instead the recipients of a three goal defeat.

Manager Guy Habbin said: “It was hard to accept as a result for Borough, the game was a lot tighter than the scoreline suggests but it’s proof that good teams punish small mistakes.”

Meanwhile Owen Boddey made his debut for the Step 6 club after the former Cambridge United scholar and Haverhill Rovers defender signed from West Wratting.

He was brought in to shore up the Borough defence but struggled in his first game to contain a strong Mulbarton side that narrowly missed out on promotion last season.