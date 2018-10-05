Borough wait ages for an away win, and two then come at once

Aaron Forshaw controls the ball in Borough's 4-2 away win over Needham Market Reserves. Picture credit: Gary Brown (4540544)

Haverhill Borough have finally registered a league point on the road, but were not content with just the one as they secured all three with victory.

The Thurlow Nunn League First Division North side beat Needham Market Reserves 4-2 at Bloomfields on Saturday to return to The New Croft with their first away points of the season.

It is an important milestone for player-boss Scott Hiskey, as he works to implement a cohesive and instinctive style of play at a club that has faced extensive changes to their squad over the past season, brought about by their enforced demotion.

The win sees Borough string together two positive results for the first time this season – both away – having defeated Braintree Town Reserves 3-1 in the League Challenge Cup last Wednesday.

Borough have progressed to the second round, which will be away to higher-league Newmarket Town on Tuesday, October 23 (7.45pm).

Ryan Swallow, who scored in Borough's 4-2 win away at Needham Market Reserves. Picture credit: Gary Brown (4540542)

But they will first host Debenham LC on Saturday (3pm) in the league, looking to make it a hat-trick of wins in all competitions, before hosting Wormley Rovers in the First Division Knockout Cup on Tuesday (7.45pm).

The two teams seem evenly matched on paper, with Debenham higher up the league but having played more fixtures – while Borough are not currently struggling to find the net having scored seven in their last two outings, with two wins to their name.

Three of those goals came from new arrival Rafal Wozniak, who scored a brace against Braintree Reserves before opening the scoring against Needham Reserves on Saturday.

Craig Pruden also scored in the League Challenge Cup to see them record their first away match of the season, before going on to back that up with an away win in the league as well.

It was a hard-fought victory on Saturday, with Borough dominating the early exchanges but not receiving any payback for their pressure as home goalkeeper Alex Silveri had a great half to deny the visitors a number of chances.

Borough took the lead two minutes into the second half when a cross from the left found Wozniak whose powerful header, although blocked by Silveri, still had enough to cross the line.

Rafal Wozniak has scored three goals in Borough's last two outings Picture: Gary Brown (4555907)

Skipper Forshaw doubled the visitors’ advantage after 57 minutes when good interplay on the edge of the penalty area led to him scoring.

Needham pulled their way back into the game four minutes later before levelling just five minutes after to leave the game on a knife edge with half-an-hour remaining.

And some luck finally landed on Borough’s shoulders to see Needham net an own goal before substitute Ryan Swallow finished a nice move started by Forshaw.

Borough: Down, Lundsey, Martin, Watson, Lodge, Hurkett (Swallow 46’), Pruden, Forshaw, Wozniak (Holmes 86’), Kabashi, Staines (Bone 68’). Unused subs: Kent, Turner