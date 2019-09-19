Home   Sport   Article

PICTURE GALLERY and report: Haverhill Borough FA Vase challenge ends at hands and feet of higher-league Hadleigh United

By Hannah Dolman
-
hannah.dolman@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 14:00, 19 September 2019

Haverhill Borough’s Buildbase FA Vase challenge came to an end on Saturday, losing to higher-league Hadleigh United in a seven goal thriller.

The Thurlow Nunn League First Division North side fell to a 5-2 defeat at the hands of their Premier Division hosts in the second qualifying round.

Guy Habbin’s side will hope to quickly put defeat behind them for this Saturday’s first round tie away to Suffolk & Ipswich League Senior Division side Henley Athletic in the Suffolk Senior Cup (2.30pm).

Hadleigh United v Haverhill Borough om the FA Vase. Haverhill keeper, Shay Griffiths makes a save.. (16607978)
Hadleigh United v Haverhill Borough om the FA Vase. Haverhill keeper, Shay Griffiths makes a save.. (16607978)

After taking on a team that ply their trade in the division above, Saturday’s trip to a team a step below will represent a different challenge.

But their gaze will once more need to look back up at the Premier Division for Tuesday night, as they host Ely City (7.45pm) in the first round of the League Challenge Cup.

The Step 6 team are not short on goals so far, and are averaging 2.1 goals per game across all competitions.

Gallery1

Hadleigh United v Haverhill Borough in the FA Vase. Hadleigh add another second half goal.. (16608978)Hadleigh United v Haverhill Borough in the FA Vase. Haverhill keeper, Shay Griffiths scrambles to make a save to deny another Hadleigh goal.. (16608975)Hadleigh United v Haverhill Borough in the FA Vase. Hadleigh's Joel Glover on the ball.. (16608977)Hadleigh United v Haverhill Borough in the FA Vase. Haverhill put pressure on the Hadleigh goal.. (16608976)Hadleigh United v Haverhill Borough in the FA Vase. Hadleigh's Sam Sharp scores in the second half.. (16608971)Hadleigh United v Haverhill Borough in the FA Vase. Haverhill's Daniel Gleeson goes off injured.. (16608973)Hadleigh United v Haverhill Borough in the FA Vase. Hadleigh's Sam Sharp scores in the second half.. (16608970)Hadleigh United v Haverhill Borough in the FA Vase. Hadleigh's Kris Rose battles for the ball against Haverhill's Craig Pruden.. (16608969)Hadleigh United v Haverhill Borough in the FA Vase. Hadleigh's Kye Ruel fires into the side netting.. (16608974)Hadleigh United v Haverhill Borough in the FA Vase. Hadleigh pressure the Haverhil goal.. (16608967)Hadleigh United v Haverhill Borough in the FA Vase. Hadleigh's Joel Glover scores in the first half.. (16608966)Hadleigh United v Haverhill Borough in the FA Vase. Hadleigh go close in the secod half.. (16608972)Hadleigh United v Haverhill Borough om the FA Vase. Hadleigh's Felix Vardon-Barber scores in the second half.. (16607977)Hadleigh United v Haverhill Borough in the FA Vase. Hadleigh's Kris Rose battles for the ball against Haverhill's Craig Pruden.. (16608968)Hadleigh United v Haverhill Borough om the FA Vase. Haverhill score in the second half.. (16607976)

On Saturday, Borough scored twice, but shipped five. Kye Ruel opened the scoring for the home side before Ryan Phillips equalised. Joel Glover then put the home team 2-1 up with Ryan Swallow in the sin bin. Sam Sharp extended Hadleigh’s lead in the second half.

It ended with a hectic final 10 minutes which saw three late goals scored and a red card, with Ruel scoring his brace before Tom Rigby pulled a goal back late on for Borough to make it 4-2. Alfie Lawrence was sent off for two yellows before Hadleigh rounded off their win with a fifth goal.

This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE