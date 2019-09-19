Haverhill Borough’s Buildbase FA Vase challenge came to an end on Saturday, losing to higher-league Hadleigh United in a seven goal thriller.

The Thurlow Nunn League First Division North side fell to a 5-2 defeat at the hands of their Premier Division hosts in the second qualifying round.

Guy Habbin’s side will hope to quickly put defeat behind them for this Saturday’s first round tie away to Suffolk & Ipswich League Senior Division side Henley Athletic in the Suffolk Senior Cup (2.30pm).

Hadleigh United v Haverhill Borough om the FA Vase. Haverhill keeper, Shay Griffiths makes a save.. (16607978)

After taking on a team that ply their trade in the division above, Saturday’s trip to a team a step below will represent a different challenge.

But their gaze will once more need to look back up at the Premier Division for Tuesday night, as they host Ely City (7.45pm) in the first round of the League Challenge Cup.

The Step 6 team are not short on goals so far, and are averaging 2.1 goals per game across all competitions.

On Saturday, Borough scored twice, but shipped five. Kye Ruel opened the scoring for the home side before Ryan Phillips equalised. Joel Glover then put the home team 2-1 up with Ryan Swallow in the sin bin. Sam Sharp extended Hadleigh’s lead in the second half.

It ended with a hectic final 10 minutes which saw three late goals scored and a red card, with Ruel scoring his brace before Tom Rigby pulled a goal back late on for Borough to make it 4-2. Alfie Lawrence was sent off for two yellows before Hadleigh rounded off their win with a fifth goal.