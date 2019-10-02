Haverhill Rovers will this weekend host Norwich United, looking to put the disappointment of back-to-back league defeats behind them.

The Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division side have lost consecutive fixtures for the first time this season, falling to a 2-0 defeat away to Brantham Athletic on Saturday to follow-up the Swaffham defeat the weekend earlier.

Rovers had been due to travel to Mildenhall Town on Tuesday night for the reverse league fixture – Mildenhall won 4-1 at The New Croft on September 4 – but it was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.

FOOTBALL - Haverhill Rovers v Swaffham Town..Pictured: Henry Hall has his head in his hands as he misses the goal a few minutes before the final whistle...PICTURE: Mecha Morton .... (18279514)

The 10th placed team will now welcome their third placed Norfolk neighbours on Saturday (3pm), keen to get their season back on track.

“It’s not gone to plan in the last few games,” manager Fergus O’Callaghan said. “We’ve had lots of passion, but we haven’t taken our chances while our opponents have.

“We have to learn how to be more ruthless. We are a young side and sometimes we are lacking that experience, we’re relying on our senior players to take the game by the scruff of the neck, and if they don’t we struggle.

“We were all very disappointed not to be able to play Mildenhall, we all felt we could get a result.

“And we wanted the chance to get payback for the first result. But we will have to wait.

“Norwich next and they are a tough and very experienced side, they will bring us a game of football as they have some technically very good players.

“I’m hoping we can find our goal-scoring form again, but we know it won’t be easy.

“I want them to stay disciplined, keep their concentration and put in a good performance.”

Haverhill Rovers will then host Step 3’s Needham Market (BetVictor Southern Premier Division Central) in the second round of the Suffolk Premier Cup on Tuesday night (7.45pm).

“It’s an exciting fixture,” O’Callaghan added. “The boys are looking forward to it; look, we’ll have a go and who knows, if they don’t apply themselves and we do, anything can happen.”

* Meanwhile in the S-Tech Women’s Premiership, Haverhill Rovers Ladies away trip to Burwell Tigers for the first round of the League Cup was postponed with their hosts reportedly unable to raise a team.

They will host ICA Sports on Sunday (2pm) in the league.

* Correction: Tyger Smalls is dual-registered at Haverhill Rovers and Histon, and is a part of the latter’s academy programme. He is not on loan at Rovers as reported last week.