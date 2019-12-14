Haverhill Rovers Ladies head coach Joe White said his overriding emotion to his side’s League Cup quarter-final exit on Sunday was one of ‘pride, despite the loss’.

The S-Tech Women’s Premiership side fell to a 1-0 home defeat at the hands of St Ives Town Ladies to bow out of the cup at the last eight and end their last hopes of cup glory this season.

It was a second loss of the season to St Ives Town Ladies, with Rovers having suffered their first league defeat of the season to them on November 24, via a 2-1 loss at home.

FOOTBALL -Haverhill Rovers Ladies' cup quarter-final v St Ives Town..*No team sheet available*...PICTURE: Mecha Morton .... (23747778)

A single goal separated them in their most recent clash, with a goal coming in the 40th minute.

White said: “We played very very well, we dominated the game for 85 minutes but we had a period of five minutes where the intensity dropped and that’s when we conceded.

“We dictated the tempo and had them penned into their own half for those 85 minutes, but we just couldn’t get that first goal to kick us on.

“I couldn’t fault the desire of the squad and, some days, it just won’t hit the back of the net and that was one of those days.

“We take that on the chin and take the positives from the game, which there were many of.

“This weekend we get a chance to be more ruthless in front of goal and set it right and that’ll be the aim this weekend.

“I’m proud of this squad and the way we are developing, this is our first season back at this level and you can easily lose sight of that and we’ve made massive strides this year.

“The overriding emotion coming out of Sunday was pride, even despite a loss.”

Rovers are due to travel to 11th-placed Cambridge University First Team Women in a return to league action on Sunday (11am).

Their last league match, an away trip to Riverside on December 1, was abandoned with the score 3-1 in Rovers’ favour due to an unfit pitch.

No decision has yet been made on when or if the match will be replayed.

This weekend is the Ladies final match of 2019, with them set to return on January 5.

