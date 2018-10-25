Darryl Tate has stepped down as manager of the new Haverhill Rovers Ladies team, feeling ‘things were just not right’.

The side lost their first game on Sunday, a 3-1 home loss to St Ives Town Ladies, in the Women’s Championship South division of the Cambridgeshire Women’s & Girls County Football League.

But Tate was keen to emphasise that the result had nothing to do with his decision.

Haverhill Darryl Tate manager and assistant of new Rovers Ladies team for next season.....Picture Mark Westley. (5028924)

“It’s been coming for a while now,” the football coach, who is still involved with the Rovers youth set-up, said.

“Don’t think that it’s just because we lost a game of football. It just all came to a head at the same time.

“I don’t feel the players respected me enough, and it’s very difficult to coach players that don’t listen; it just didn’t work out.

“They say you don’t know what you’ve got ‘til it’s gone – I wonder if they’ll end up thinking that.

“They had an experienced coach but didn’t listen to me, and I didn’t see how that was going to change.

“The really sad thing is that I don’t even feel sad about walking away.

“I still feel proud about setting it all up and I wish them well; I hope they achieve what they can.”

It is understood player-assistant manager Kayleigh Steed will step into the breach on an interim basis and will oversee Sunday’s Group D encounter in the Women’s League Cup.

Haverhill Darryl Tate and Kayleigh Steed, the manager and assistant of what will become a new Rovers Ladies team for next season.....Picture Mark Westley. (5028927)

It is a chance for Steed, who is in her first management role this season, to step up temporarily – and gain valuable managerial experience until an appointment is confirmed.

Facilities manager at The New Croft, Peter Betts, said the post is currently open to applicants, as is the Reserves manager position.

The Reserves are next due to play on Sunday away to East Bergholt (2pm) in the Suffolk Girls and Women’s Football League. Their last game, at home to Leiston St Margarets on Sunday, was postponed.