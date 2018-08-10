Bottom of the table for Rovers after double defeat in league

RED MIST: Rafal Wozniak was sent off in the dying minutes of Haverhill Rovers 1-0 home loss to Godmanchester Rovers on Tuesday, after receiving two yellow cards (Picture: Mark Bullimore)

Haverhill Rovers are bottom of the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division after losing both of their opening fixtures.

The New Croft side faced title challengers Histon and Godmanchester Rovers in a ‘tough’ pair of games to kick off their 2018/19 season, but already find themselves on the back of a five-goal deficit in the league.

Rovers first travelled to Histon in their opening game on Friday, falling to a heavy 4-0 defeat after conceding two goals in the first 10 minutes.

Player-manager Marc Abbott said: “It was very tough, we prepared right throughout the week on their strengths, but also ways that we could hurt them.

“They were very effective in their style of play, however, so our game plan was disbanded and we conceded after five minutes of play.”

Despite welcoming back five players for Tuesday night’s home match against Godmanchester Rovers, who had been unavailable away at Histon, Rovers were unable to get their first points on the board as they lost 1-0.

Rafal Wozniak was also sent off late on in injury time as he picked up two yellow cards, to leave the side reeling from their opening matches.

But Abbott is determined to put those poor results to one side and focus on the upcoming Haverhill derby, calling on Rovers fans to turn out in numbers in support.

“It’s a game we will take pride in for sure,” he said.

“We will approach the game like every other in preparing the coaches and players in the right way.

“We’re an experienced side and club and, although there will be lots of talk around the town, I know the players will approach the game in a professional manner.

“Haverhill Borough have lost some players, where we have recruited, so we have a stronger squad than when we have played each other previously.

“And the ground should be packed out for us, we cannot wait to get on the grass and play.”

Abbott will hope to see his side find the back of the net for the first time this season – with former Cambridge United youngster Prince Mutswunguma joining the side.

He joins former West Wratting forward Mark Lovell up front, as Abbott has moved to strengthen the club’s fire power in the off season.

So far, however, they have failed to find the net, with the FA Cup derby the next opportunity to do so.

l Meanwhile, former Rovers players Jonathan Milne and Rory Jebb are no longer registered as Haverhill Rovers players.

According to Kershaw Premier side Cherry Hinton’s Twitter feed, they have both signed for a season at Step 7.

However, neither player appear to be registered to either club on the FA full-time website, despite both having played for Hinton in pre-season.