Bouncing for joy

HAVERHILL: Local Bounce business sponsors Haverhill Rovers U6 new team jackets Claire Hughes (owner of the local franchise) with club bouncer Michelle Stanton and U6 players Milo, Arlo, Harrison, Lachlan and Kenny. Picture Mark Westley. (4082408)

Haverhill Rovers U6 team have been jumping for joy after a local mini trampoline keep-fit business offered to sponsor their 2018/19 team rain jackets.

BOUNCE, held at Rovers’ The New Croft home, is run by franchise owner Claire Hughes (pictured with some of the U6 team in their new anoraks with club member Michelle Stanton), and she decided to make the ‘extremely kind’ gesture ahead of the new season, to show the community spirit at the sports club.

The classes offer free spaces for children.

Team coach Oliver Carter wanted to say ‘thank you’ to Claire.

For more information, visit Bounce Haverhill on Facebook.