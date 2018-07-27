Bowlers unable to build up enough pressure in home loss

TOP PERFORMER: Mark Barrell hit an unbeaten 87 and took two wickets for Haverhill during Saturday’s home loss (Picture: Mecha Morton)

Captain Adam Dellar has conceded that his Haverhill (241-7) side did not do enough with the ball during Saturday’s three-wicket defeat at home to Little Bardfield Village (242-7).

After Dellar had won the toss and decided to bat first, hosting Haverhill went on to post a competitive score from their 45 overs.

Winter addition Mark Barrell spearheaded the charge with an unbeaten 85-ball knock of 87 runs, while Dellar himself contributed a useful 49.

No team has accrued more bonus bowling points in any of the 11 Marshall Hatchick Two Counties Championship divisions than Haverhill, but on this occasion they could not get the job done.

Seven Little Bardfield wickets fell, but the visitors – led by Tom Graham’s 83 – got over the line with three balls to spare.

“We were second best, especially in the second innings when we were fielding,” said Dellar, who has seen his team drop down to second in the Division Two table following the defeat.

“Fair play to Little Bardfield, they did what they needed to do, but we could not bowl to a plan.

“We scored enough runs to win the game, and that is what we should have gone on to do.

“But our bowlers did not bowl enough threatening spells or build up enough pressure.

“There would be two or three good deliveries followed by two or three not so good.

“It is a shame because we normally bowl very well, particularly at home.

“It was an off-day in that respect so now we just need to move on.”

Haverhill openers Dan Pass (21) and Anthony Phillips (28) put on 52 for the first wicket before the former of the duo was caught by Ed Hitchcock off the bowling of Matt Graham.

Luke Youngs, who has been prolific for much of 2018, went cheaply for 5, which saw Dellar and Barrell come together at the crease.

They combined to add 96 runs to Haverhill’s total, before Ben Wilkins joined in with a swift 21.

Seemingly unperturbed by the big run chase ahead, Little Bardfield got off to a positive start as their first and second-wicket partnerships produced 63 and 80 runs respectively.

Liam Botten did his best to make some inroads for Haverhill, ending with bowling figures of 4-56 from his 11.3 overs.

Barrell (2-41) and Harry Harding (1-46) also got their name on the wicket-taking list, but Little Bardfield were always up with the run rate and managed to get the job done in the nick of time.

Haverhill will look to bounce back at the first time of asking on Saturday when they travel to face relegation-threatened Ipswich & East Suffolk (1pm).