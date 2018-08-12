Bowls club enjoys summer with sponsored pairs event

MASSIVE NUMBERS: 128 Haverhill Running Club members turned up to compete for the team in the penultimate Kevin Henry race at Kedington

Haverhill Bowls Club has held its first sponsored pairs competition of the year, raising crucial funds for their Manor Road ground.

The club trialled a newly-devised format of a drawn pairs event to huge success – with teams of two determined by a names-out-of-a-hat style draw in the mixed gender competition held in beautiful sunshine on Sunday.

It was sponsored by Samuels Estate Agents, who provided a generous cash sum and a trophy, alongside cash donations from Colin Jenkins and Bill Tatters.

Club bowler Tatters was unfortunately unable to take part on the day due to being treated at Addenbrooke’s Hospital. Club spokesman Bob Smith said everyone wished him well and a speedy recovery.

It was a shame he could not attend as the ‘object of the day was enjoyment’, Smith added.

As such, the club decided to do away with as many extra rules as possible, he said, to enable players to make the most of the event.

And after a series of seven end games, the eventual winners were Suffolk Champions of Champions semi-finalist Mick Taberer and partner David Finch.

Partners John Senior and Brenda Jay were runners-up, with Mark Smith and Julia Dowding completing the podium in third spot.

The club also held a halfway spider for a bottle of whisky – a one-bowl contest where all participants are positioned on the green and, on an agreed signal, all deliver a bowl towards a jack positioned in the centre.

Rene Ager claimed the prize, with £230 also raised for the club as a result of various bets made.

Samuels director Laura Whitehead was on hand to present the prizes on the day, stating how enjoyable it had been and wishing the club all the best in the future.

She hoped to be able to do the whole thing again next year and looked forward to a long association with Haverhill Bowls Club and its members.

l Meanwhile, the club’s B side booked their place in the final of the Bumpstead League’s Walter Smith Cup.

They beat Cornard B in the semi-finals on Monday, recording both home and away wins as they progressed by a 21-shot victory, winning 50-29.

They will take on Stok- by-Clare Green on Saturday, September 1 (1pm) in the cup final.

Wednesday’s Men’s County League game gave Cornard B a chance of revenge, however, as they took a narrow victory.

Haverhill won two rinks and drew one but lost the overall score due to a heavy single rink defeat, losing by a score of 3.5-2.5.

And Friday’s Bumpstead League fixtures were disappointing for both teams, as Team A lost 10-0 away to Sudbury while Team B edged closer to relegation with a 10-0 home defeat at the hands of Radwinter B.

There was no Federation game scheduled for Thursday.