Thetford Town fell to a heavy 4-0 defeat at home to second-placed Wroxham in the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division last Friday night.

The visitors opened their account after just nine minutes, but could not find a second until the 41st minute, with an own goal.

Wroxham then broke forward in the 43rd minute for a third score and a fourth goal in the 80th minute sealed three points for the Yachtsmen.

James Hall has scored five goals in his first three matches for Mildenhall, all victories Picture: Mark Westley

Twelfth-placed Thetford are due to travel to eighth-placed FC Clacton on Saturday (3pm) for their first fixture of 2020.

The side will be keen to get league points on the board, with their better run of form at risk; Thetford have won just one of their last four fixtures.

Meanwhile, Mildenhall Town are up to ninth in the league after a 3-2 win at home to Godmanchester Rovers last Friday night.

The visitors led 1-0 at the break – from a first-half spot kick – before a Matt Green piledriver from the edge of the area levelled the scores.

His well-struck volley was quickly followed by the first of two scores for James Hall, to give the home side the advantage for the first time in the match.

But Goddy fought back with an equaliser, before Hall’s brace was enough to hand Mildenhall three points.

It was their third win in a row as the team many had tipped as a title contender ahead of the start of the season start to find their groove.

But runaway leaders Stowmarket Town are having to await their chance to build on a 15-point lead in the standings, with Saturday’s visit from Walsham-le-Willows postponed due to an unplayable pitch.

The late postponement – coming just 10 minutes before the scheduled 3pm kick off – caused frustration to manager Rick Andrews with the team keen to play.

Although the pitch will likely benefit from the break with a home visit from Glebe on January 11 in the Fourth Round Proper of the FA Vase.

But first, Stow are due to travel to Haverhill Rovers tomorrow (3pm).

Walsham-le-Willows are due to host sixth-placed Norwich United (3pm), hunting for a third consecutive league win for the first time this season.

In the First Division North, Lakenheath moved up to third after claiming the winning points by the odd goal in five away to Haverhill Borough last Friday night.

In a tightly contested match, goals from Shaun Avis, Tom Williams and substitute Tobiloba Lawal proved enough for three points.

Heath are due to host Framlingham Town on Saturday (3pm).

