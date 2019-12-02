Wisbech St Mary 1, Haverhill Borough 3

Thurlow Nunn League division one north

Borough belied their place near the bottom of the league with a convincing victory in north Cambridgeshire on Saturday.

Action from Wisbech St Mary v Haverhill Borough.

On a bitterly cold day on a ground at times shrouded in fog, they bounced back from a 1-0 half time deficit to win the game with two late goals, which completed a hat-trick for striker Thomas Thulborn.

The victory saw them climb from up to 16th in the table and on this showing they should be looking up rather than down.

Against a team starting to show shoots of recovery after a wretched start to the season, Borough started brightly and Ryan Phillips shot just wide after eight minutes.

The home side then created two or three chances before Thulborn went close for the visitors, seeing his lob clawed away by home keeper Dan Smith.

Harry Farrow then saw a fierce shot well saved before Ryan Swallow fired a 30th minute effort just wide.

But after 38 minutes the Borough defence opened up and Saints hot shot Corey Kingston was able to weave through them and blast the home side into the lead.

Back came Borough straight away and Farrow and Victor Garcia both had efforts saved by the home keeper before they unluckily trudged off 1-0 down at half time.

The visitors were firing on all cylinders at the start of the second period and scored within three minutes, Thulborn the first to pounce after home keeper Smith made yet another fine save, this time to deny Swallow.

As the fog thickened both teams rather lost their shape and a great first half was replaced by quite a turgid affair for 20 minutes or so. But with ten minutes remaining, the weather brightened up and so did Borough’s attack, substitute Ryan Kent running down the left and crossing for the predatorial Thulbourn to nab his second of the afternoon.

The home team now pushed up looking for a late equaliser and left holes at the back which Borough exploited well, another cross from the left finding that man Thulborn, who gleefully slotted home his hat-trick goal in injury time.

Haverhill Borough: Young, Shulver, Carter, Martin, Gleeson (Peterson), Garcia, Phillips, Bone, Thulborn, Swallow, Farrow (Kent).

