Haverhill Tennis Club have held their closed club competition, with a healthy crowd treated to some brilliant contests in sunny conditions.

The annual event opened with the three singles finals which saw Ben Wood claim the Men’s Singles title while Keri Tobin was crowned the Ladies’ Singles winner.

There was also a Men’s Consolation final on the opening day, which saw Brenton Mattheus outplay Josh Kirk with a fine display of tennis.

Haverhill Tennis Club. Luke and Tom Marsh Rob Jeffs and Ben Wood.In the Men’s Doubles final Tom Marsh linked up with brother Luke to play Ben Wood and coach Rob Jeffs. This was another tight match with several close games. Ben and Rob won 6-4, 7-5. Picture: Contributed (17294854)

Later in the week, club coach Rob Jeffs paired up with Wood to win the Men’s Doubles while Tobin paired up with her defeated singles’ opponent Abi Cartwright-Thomas to win the Ladies’ Doubles.

All finals were held in the highest standards, with Wood and Tom Marsh playing for nearly three hours in a very close men’s final. There were numerous deuce games which could have gone either way but Wood eventually won in three sets.

For the fifth consecutive year, the ladies’ final was between Keri Tobin and Abi Cartwright-Thomas in a tight three-setter, which saw Tobin win the first and final sets. Brenton Mattheus then beat Josh Kirk in straight sets in the consolation final.

Keri Tobin and Abi Cartwright-Thomas at Haverhill Tennis Club annual tournament 2019 (17543648)

In the Men’s Doubles final, Tom Marsh linked up with brother Luke but fell in a tight two sets to Wood and Jeffs.

In the Mixed Doubles final, new pairing Tobin and Mattheus beat the established pairing of Adam Fowle and Abi Cartwright-Thomas.

And, for the first time at the club, two over-55 events were run (men and mixed). The Men’s Doubles was played in great spirit with Gordon Smith and Robin Miller winning in three sets in almost two hours.

Earlier in the week, Margaret May and Jeffs had beaten Marcia Armstrong and Matthew Moss in the Mixed Double’s final.

Ben Wood and chairperson Sarah Lee at Haverhill Tennis Club annual tournament 2019 (17543633)

Jeffs said: “It was a great turnout for the day with spectators being treated to some brilliant tennis. All enjoyed Dave Fowle’s brilliant barbecue and some tennis themed cakes.”

Results: Men’s Singles: Ben Wood bt Tom Marsh 6-4, 3-6, 6-2; Ladies Singles: Keri Tobin bt Abi Cartwright-Thomas 6-2, 6-4; Men’s Doubles: Jeffs & Wood bt Luke & Tom Marsh 6-4, 7-5; Ladies Doubles: Cartwright-Thomas & Danielle Miller bt Tobin & Sharon Mattheus 6-7, 6-1, 6-3; Mixed Doubles: Brenton Mattheus & Tobin bt Adam Fowle & Cartwright-Thomas 6-4, 6-4; O55 Men’s Doubles: Robin Miller & Gordon Smith bt Ray Goddard & Matthew Moss 6-4, 2-6, 6-4; O55 Mixed Doubles: Rob Jeffs & Margaret May bt Marcia Armstong & Matthew Moss 6-2,6-1.