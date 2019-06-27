Although first team captain Anthony Phillips was keen to stress there had been no panic, there was still a sigh of relief to see his side return to winning ways.

Haverhill (204-8) beat Halstead (140) by 64 runs on Saturday in Division One of the Marshall Hatchick Two Counties Championship to end a five-match losing streak.

They had won their opening four matches to sit pretty in the early league standings before struggling in successive matches against those tipped for the promotion battle.

Haverhill v Coggeshall - Anthony Phillips.Pic - Richard Marsham. (13007673)

It saw their league position slip as their great start tailed off, but a ‘brilliant’ win in their last outing has helped to settle any concerns.

“It’s brilliant,” Phillips said.

“It’s good to get back to winning ways, it’s been a tough run of fixtures for us so it’s good to get back on a winning track.

“It’s not really been my target to get top three this season, I’m looking more for a slower burn, to develop and build and aim for it one day.

“But posting 200 runs to win is a psychological score as much as anything, it was a really good all round team performance and it gives us a lot of confidence going into our next one.”

Gallery1

Haverhill are away to Woolpit this Saturday (1pm), a side who are traditionally competitive in the division. But Woolpit have themselves been on an extended losing streak, having failed to win from their last six league attempts.

Phillips said: “It just shows the strength in depth of the league so far, they are a good side.

“They are competing in games, they’re not getting turned over, they’ve had some bad luck too – so it will be a tough game.

“But we are brilliant on our day and we can compete with the best, if we play to our potential.

“It helps that they are on a losing streak too, one that we have managed to get out of. It’s a tough place to be, it affects different teams in different ways so I suppose it’s how they now react to it.

“I think they will look at this weekend as a real chance to get out of their tough run so we will need to be at our best.

“I’m confident after our last performance.”

Haverhill will be without vice-captain Mark Barrell, who looks set for a spell on the sidelines with a back injury, while Tom Baker and Dan Pass will be replaced by Simon Nicholson and Joey Kettle.

Nicholson, who was unavailable against Halstead, is the club’s top wicket taker so far with 19 wickets from his 68 overs in 2019, an economy rate of 4.46.