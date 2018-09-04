British title for Haverhill clay pigeon instructor a ‘delight’

JOINT THIRD: Dennis Kent won the Continental category of the sporting competition – which permits guns from abroad – alongside two fellow competitors with a score of 93/120 (Picture: Mark Westley)

It was a case of third-time lucky for Dennis Kent in the recent British Side By Side Championships 2018.

The 71-year-old from near Haverhill took part competed in the clay pigeon shooting event for the third year running, and managed to take a winning podium spot in the Continental category.

He was one of three to share the top position, with each scoring 93 clays from a possible 120 on the day at Atkin Grant & Lang in Markyate St Albans.

Kent, who has been involved with clay pigeon shooting for ‘at least’ three decades said he was ‘delighted’.

“It’s a big competition,” he said. “And this was my third year of entering.

“Of course you enter with the belief that you can win, there’s no point trying otherwise, but it’s fantastic to actually achieve.

“More often than not you don’t win, despite what you might hope.

“So it feels very good to realise I finished at the top, I am delighted, and it was a pleasure just to shoot.

“Shooting is really strong in the area, with plenty of youngsters coming through and it’s great to be able to show I can still do it.”

Kent is a CPSA-qualified instructor and also an associate member of the ICSI, two governing bodies within the sport, and has a lot of experience.

He said: “I’ve been doing this a long time but it is still a great feeling to win a competition.

“And particularly one that makes me a British champion.”

Kent competed in the continental category of the event, which permits shooters to use guns from outside of Britain – which are, according to Kent, traditionally cheaper.

“It was just a great experience all round,” he added.

“The ground is fantastic, and it was such a well run event, it made winning all the better.

“I feel like a British champion now.”

He said he is always looking to introduce new people to the ‘great fun and relaxing’ sport and could be contacted via his website: clayshootinglessons.co.uk.