The Cambridgeshire County League’s 2020/21 season is set to begin on Saturday, September 5 – putting it in line with Step 5 and 6 (Thurlow Nunn League). The other lower divisions are due to kick off a week later on September 12.

The start dates, which are dependent on no re-tightening of Covid-19 restrictions in the meantime, was announced following the league’s management committee meeting yesterday.

Haverhill Town will have to wait a bit longer for news of which division their two new men’s sides will begin in though, with the list set to be released to clubs on Friday.

Meanwhile, West Wratting have announced Kevin Farlie is the new manager of their reserves team.

And Sawston Rovers, who play in the Kershaw Senior B, have signed former Haverhill Borough and Haverhill Rovers player Aaron Forshaw.

