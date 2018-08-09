Captain steps aside as club start final push for promotion

STEPPING DOWN: Adam Dellar has decided not to captain the side for the remainder of the 2018 season (Picture: Mecha Morton)

Haverhill Cricket Club captain Adam Dellar has been replaced by vice captain Anthony Phillips for the remainder of the season.

The long-term captain of the first team has decided to step aside with six fixtures left of the team’s campaign to win Division Two of the Marshall Hatchick Two Counties Championship.

The decision was confirmed by vice chairman Greg Street, following a club committee meeting on Monday night.

He said: “A cricket club captain has enormous responsibilities both on and off the pitch and not just on match days.

“Adam runs his own business and felt he wasn’t able to do justice to the captaincy at this time.

“We are happy to support his decision and are confident that Anthony can carry on the good work done so far.”

Dellar will still be available to play for the team, as he did in the side’s 39-run victory at home to Mildenhall II on Saturday.

He will also remain head coach at the club but will have more time to focus his attention on his performances.