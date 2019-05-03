After a goal-laden run in the competition, the weekend’s Suffolk FA Sunday Trophy final proved to be a step too far for Haverhill & Hove Albion.

Albion had scored an impressive 14 goals in the four previous rounds, during which time they had won a penalty shootout and also knocked out holders Bardwell.

But Treadfirst Sudbury & Haverhill District Sunday Football League Division One champions Lavenham had far too much on the day at Needham Market’s Bloomfields, though Albion are bound to rue a string of errors that gifted the opposition the majority of their six unanswered goals.

After a fairly even start to proceedings Lavenham, who beat Albion home and away in the league this season, broke the deadlock in the 12th minutes.

Football: Suffolk Sunday Trophy Final.. Lavenham score the first goal of the game.. ..Photographer Ben Pooley. (9302511)

Striker Scott Sloots was afforded too much space inside the penalty and he planted his header from a corner inside the far post.

With the likes of Jarid Robson, Luke Haines, Ryan Weaver and Ash Botten in their side, Albion were always going to pose a threat of their own and they had a chance to get level when the latter of that quartet broke clear in the 28th minute, only for Ant Waugh to make a last-ditch sliding challenge. And within five minutes Lavenham doubled their advantage thanks to Sloots’ deflected shot from the edge of the box.

Albion goalkeeper Hamish Stewart was helpless on that occasion, but in the 35th minute he gifted Lavenham a third goal when he allowed Sloot’s relatively tame effort squirm from his grasp and trickle over the line.

A mix-up between Stewart and his defence saw a fourth goal scored before the break, while it was 5-0 in the 58th minute when a sliding Mark Palmer diverted a cross into his own net.

The sixth and final goal of proceedings was scored in the 66th minute via Sloots’ fourth of the game – this time he drilled into the bottom corner from the edge of the area.

To Albion’s credit they continued to push forward as the minutes ticked on and they went close to a consolation via Robson, but his free-kick was pushed to safety by Lavenham goalkeeper Ben St Ledger.

Albion switch back to league matters when they host Wells Hall Wanderers on Sunday (10.30am).