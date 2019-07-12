The weather rained on Haverhill’s parade at Ipswich Cricket Club on Saturday, as their chances of a third win in a row were scuppered by the wet conditions.

The Marshall Hatchick Two Counties Championship Division One side will host Lakenheath this Saturday (1pm) and will look to carry through that winning form against the second-from-bottom side.

Lakenheath have lost eight times this season – winning just twice compared to Haverhill’s five defeats and six victories – including the reverse fixture on April 27 which the Manor Road side won by 99 runs.

CRICKET - Haverhill II (Bowling/Fielding) and Bury St Edmunds II (Batting)..Pictured: ....PICTURE: Mecha Morton. (13515236)

Anthony Phillips side will look to inflict a similar result this weekend, as they search for the league double defeat.

Saturday’s brief appearance boded well, with Haverhill limiting Ipswich to 135-7 in the 35 overs played.

Electing to field first, Haverhill put Ipswich in to bat and were rewarded with a wicket early at 18-1.

Ipswich were enjoying a steady innings but suffered a late collapse, losing three wickets for one run to wrap up a 35-over stint on 135-7.

Simon Nicholson returned to bowling form with a brace of wickets, to extend his haul to 24 this season, ably assisted by Harry Harding (2-29), Raj Singh (1-7) and Liam Botten (1-19).

Gallery1

But, after setting up a good chasing target, the game was abandoned at tea, before Haverhill were able to post any runs.

Both teams walked away with nine points, leaving Haverhill in seventh position in Division One in their first season back at the championship’s top flight.

* Meanwhile in Division Three, Haverhill II’s home encounter against Bury St Edmunds II on Saturday also fell victim to the weather with the game abandoned after 46 overs – it appears to have been reduced to 36 overs a side.

Bury had set a target of 177-7, with three-wicket hauls for both Oliver North (3-23) and Ben Wilkins (3-49) as Declan Shanks (1-32) collected the other. Sam Hartshorn (34 not out) and Steve Fox (14 no) amassed 51 runs before the game was called off.

They are away to Walsham-le-Willows on Saturday (1pm).

* In Division Nine West, Bury St Edmunds IV conceded their home game to Haverhill III on Saturday. They are away to Worlington III this Saturday (1pm).