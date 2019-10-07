Former Haverhill cricketer Chris Silverwood has been announced as England Men's head coach.

The 44-year-old has been promoted from the role of bowling coach and will take charge from Trevor Bayliss, who left the post at the end of the season.

Silverwood played for Haverhill in the Marshall Hatchick Two Counties Championship after moving to Withersfield, where he continues to live, and helped them win promotion to Division One for the first time in their history in 2010.

He remains a regular visitor to the club and is often on hand to award youth prizes at the end of the season.

Speaking about his appointment, Silverwood said: “I am thrilled and honoured to be appointed England head coach."

Managing director of England’s Men’s cricket, Ashley Giles, said: "We are delighted to confirm Chris as England Men’s head coach.

"We have gone through a thorough process and looked at all the options that were available to us. Chris was the standout candidate.

“I believe he is what we need to take our international teams forward.

"He is somebody we know well, but it is his intimate understanding of our structures and systems and his close relationships with Test captain Joe Root and white-ball captain Eoin Morgan that will help us develop our plans for the next few years.

"He has performed exceptionally well during his role as an assistant coach and has the ultimate respect of the players that have worked with him.

“Chris demonstrated in his interview a clear understanding and strategy of how both the red and white ball teams need to evolve.

"He has some detailed thoughts on what it will take to win the Ashes in Australia and win major ICC white-ball tournaments.

“Over the past couple of years, he has been an integral member of developing the teams’ culture and emerging a cohesive relationship across the team’s management group.

“Chris cares passionately about how we grow and develop the game through the county network.

"His relationships with the first-class game, in particular County Coaches and Directors of Cricket, will be invaluable.

"Having led Essex to the County Championship title in 2017, his legacy is very much in evidence this campaign, which saw Essex win the domestic double of the Specsavers County Championship and the Vitality Blast.

“Ultimately, his highest quality is that he is a winner and that will be an important part of the job as we look to strive to become the most respected team in the world across all formats.”