England head coach Chris Silverwood, who lives in Withersfield, has guided England to their first Test victory under his watch.

The 189-run victory on Day Five against South Africa in the Second Test of the four-match series levelled it at 1-1, while also handing the former Haverhill cricketer a 'proud' moment.

England (269 & 391/8) clinched victory over South Africa (223 & 248) with 8.2 overs left with Ben Stokes claiming the final three wickets for 35 runs.

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 10: England Head Coach Chris Silverwood speaks to the media during the England Head Coach Chris Silverwood Press Conference at Lord's Cricket Ground on October 10, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by James Chance/Getty Images). (26173013)

England coach Chris Silverwood, speaking to Sky Sports, said: "It's been fantastic.

"This is a great ground to be at - to come here and win my first Test as a coach here is absolutely fantastic.

"It's getting off the mark. We've had a such a tough two weeks, and for the boys to give such a good team performance, I'm really proud of them."

Silverwood played for the Marshall Hatchick Two Counties Division One side in 2010, as he neared the end of his playing career and began the transition to coaching.

He took on a role as bowling coach at Essex, and promoted to head coach in 2016, where he led them to promotion to the First Division of the County Championship before winning the title the following year.

His success gained the attention of England Cricket, who appointed him the fast bowling coach in 2018, before offering him the head coach role in October last year.

England lost the two-match New Zealand Test series – a loss and a draw – before being defeated by 107-runs in the first Test against South Africa.

