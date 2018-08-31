Club back in the driving seat of promotion with three to go

Haverhill Cricket Club are back in a promotion spot in Division Two of the Marshall Hatchick Two Counties Championship with just three fixtures remaining.

The side (342-4) recorded a massive 185-run victory at home to Kelvedon & Feering (157-9) on Saturday – while promotion-rivals Braintree lost – to clamber back into second in the league.

A knock of 105-runs from skipper Anthony Phillips and 65 from opener Will Bailey saw the two post a 147-run partnership for the first wicket, alongside 84-runs off the bat of Luke Youngs.

BIG WIN: Haverhill took a big win, while nearest rivals Braintree lost, to climb back into second in Division Two, Will Bailey hit 65 runs (Picture: Mark Bullimore)

Their first innings score was then complemented by the five-wicket haul of Ben Wilkins, as they overcame their opposition with relative ease.

Captain Phillips said: “We knew it was a must-win game after the result last week, but the pressure was off us.

“We were already out of those two promotion spots so it gave us a bit of a free licence to play and not worry about it.

“That’s what we’ve said we need to do for the rest of the season now, not worry about the league or where we are and just play some cricket and enjoy it.

“We seem to play better when we do that.

“It’s nice to have it back in our hands but there’s still plenty of cricket to play.”

He said he believes third-placed Braintree will drop further league points in their remaining matches, while leaders Lakenheath are still just 19 points ahead – with 20 points awarded for a win.

“Anything can still happen,” he said.

“But we have lots of confidence from this result and will take that into the last three.”

Haverhill travel to second-from-bottom Copdock & Old Ipswichians II on Saturday (12.30pm).

And Haverhill II will hope to bounce back at home to Long Melford on Saturday (12.30pm). Easton (218-8) beat a visiting Haverhill II (215-7) by two wickets.

FINAL-LY: Haverhill T20 side overcame Woolpit in the quarter-finals of the Suffolk Cup to secure their place in Sunday’s finals day at The Victory Ground in Bury St Edmunds (Picture: Mecha Morton)

Meanwhile, Haverhill’s T20 side once again progressed to finals day of the Suffolk Cup following a six-wicket home victory in the quarter-finals on Sunday.

Haverhill (129-4) comfortably beat a young Woolpit (127-6) side at Manor Road to set-up a semi-final match to Felixstowe on the main pitch at the Victory Ground in Bury St Edmunds (11am).

The home team put their visitors in to bat first as they limited them to 127 runs.

Dan Pass took three wickets for just 10 runs, helped by Harry Harding’s two wickets for 17 runs, with a run-out too.

In reply, an unbeaten 44 from Mark Barrell, helped by Will Bailey (24), Anthony Phillips (18) and Dan Pass (13) was enough to catch Woolpit’s total and secure the win.

Copdock will also face either Battisford & District or Mildenhall in the other semi-final on Sunday, with their opponents determined at Battisford yesterday evening.

Chairman Rob Dovaston said the club would ‘love to go one better’ than last year’s final loss to the T20 side of 2017 East Anglian Premier League champion’s Sudbury.