Haverhill Rugby Club captain Zac Evans has revealed he is ‘gutted’ by the governing body’s decision to end the 2019/20 rugby season early.

The Rugby Football Union (RFU) released a statement last Friday to ‘announce the end of the 2019/20 rugby season for all league, cup and county rugby in England’ in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Evans said: “It’s an absolute kick in the teeth really.

RUGBY: Mildenhall & Red Lodge v Haverhill Try for Haverhill Picture Mark Westley. (32299901)

“I’m just completely gutted the season has ended early, I was so excited with what we were building here this season and now that’s all over.”

Haverhill have been battling against divisional rivals Mildenhall & Red Lodge for top spot in the Eastern Counties Greene King 2 West, with hopes of securing promotion to EC1 West.

They sat second having lost three matches this term to Mildenhall’s two but, with a game in hand, four fixtures remaining and having conceded just seven points – one try – across their last four outings combined, they were on course to finish strongly.

“The buzz and cohesion of the squad has been building all year and I’m worried all this is going to ruin that,” he added.

“We were hoping to get a second team together and that’s still the plan, but it’s going to be harder now.

“All that energy and interest will be less when we come back as the momentum will be gone.

“We were really working towards something and we were really getting somewhere with it and it’s gutting for it to be cut short like this.

“We were hoping it would be a little way down the road before they decided it and that we would end up able to finish the season.

“It’s really up in the air what all this means for our promotion chances as well, we’re just waiting to hear.

“There’s every opportunity to put our case forward to go up and then I suppose it is out of our hands what happens, but I hope they will consider it.

“We could do with a bit more clarity a bit quicker really.

“So I’m hoping Eastern Counties can give us a bit more guidance.

“It would be nice to know where we stand, what their ideas are for calculating the final table and also seeing if there are any chances for promotion.”

Meanwhile Bill Sweeney, CEO of the RFU, said: “We are working through the implications of ending the season early and have instigated a thorough process to ensure fair and balanced outcomes for the game.

“We will communicate these outcomes by the middle of April.”

“While we would like to provide all the answers now, we need some time to get it right for the best interests of the game.

“Rest assured we are working on this as a priority and we will continue to send weekly updates to clubs.”

