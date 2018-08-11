Club claim second spot after hosting with one race to go

MASSIVE NUMBERS: 128 Haverhill Running Club members turned up to compete for the team in the penultimate Kevin Henry race at Kedington

Haverhill Running Club had an ‘almighty’ 128 runners on hand to represent them as they hosted the penultimate Kevin Henry race of the season.

The impressive turnout also saw the combined team climb into second place in the overall standings as the men took first spot and the women second during an ‘amazing evening’ last Thursday in Kedington.

It leaves them on course for a best-ever finish as they lie just one point ahead of third-placed Ely Running Club with just the final race at Cambridge and Coleridge (C&C) Athletics Club remaining on September 6.

Runners Michael Gilbert and Sian Marie Lucas have been key to this season’s series, alongside the healthy squad numbers that have taken part at each of the five events so far.

And they did it again on Thursday at their ‘home’ event, with Gilbert claiming first overall in a time of 16 minutes 28 seconds, while Lucas was the second female across the finish line in a time of 20:01.

The female winner, Zoe Macdonald from C&C, finished in an incredible time of 18:20. Club member Peter Miller finished fifth, while Steve Mason came 11th and Charlie Hall 13th.

Club chair Karen Martin said: “We had the most amazing evening.

“We had an almighty 128 runners represent the club at our home race to brave the heat and the infamous Cock Hill.

“Thanks to the huge turnout, we have moved into second position overall with our men claiming the top spot and our ladies in joint fourth in the 2018 series.

“To keep this position, we must have a big turnout at the last race hosted by C&C and we need our fastest runners there to represent us as we’re only one point ahead of Ely.

“We also hosted our first junior 2k race which was a success too.

“Our juniors did really well with a second and two third spots in their gender categories, this is great for the club.

“The after party was again a huge success so smiles all around. The club is going from strength to strength and the support at the events is overwhelming.

“A big thank you to all of the volunteers, club members family and friends as without them this event could not happen.

“We’re looking forward to hosting our 5 & 10 mile events for Thurlow on October 21, entries are now open on our website.”