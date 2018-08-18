Club fall to first loss in 20 months

The Kershaw Premier League got under way on Tuesday evening, and there have already been some shock results.

Reigning champions West Wratting fell to their first home loss since December 2016, having spent their entire maiden title campaign season unbeaten at their West Wratting recreation ground.

They were beaten 5-1 by Foxton, managed by a former West Wratts manager in Rod Gaffan, as the side feels the loss of key players such as Mark Lovell and Martyn Farrant to Haverhill Rovers, Blake Kicks and Simon Newnes to Newmarket.

Danny Hill scored the consolation goal for the home team in a match which saw manager Michael Bavester start.

They will look to quickly bounce back from the disappointing start next Tuesday, in back-to-back home games.

They will host Great Shelford (6.15pm), who can be expected to mount a serious title challenge this season, having finished as runners-up last season.

They will play their first three matches at home, before travelling to Cherry Hinton on Tuesday, August 28.

Linton Granta, meanwhile, got their season started last night, away to Ely City Reserves – kicking off at the later hour of 7.45pm due to their hosts having floodlight capabilities.

The club have been building towards a title challenge and finished a credible fourth-place last season, with the aim of finishing top in this campaign.