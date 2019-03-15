Haverhill Running Club sent a contingent of seven adults and one junior to the latest round of the Suffolk Winter League on Sunday.

Ian Elden was the first runner back for the club, with Dan Everitt and Bryn Stuppell shortly behind and Sirkka Love was the club’s top female.

Meanwhile, 26 Haverhill runners braved the more than 3000 ft climb of The Grizzly in East Devon, a 20-mile cross country run designed to challenge its participants.

RUNNING - Framlingham Flyers held the first of the Suffolk Winter League Race..Pictured: Haverhill Running Club....PICTURE: Mecha Morton... .. (7702556)

Craig Sisson finished the race in an ‘amazing time’ while the other 25 runners worked hard to complete the gruelling course.

Club chair Karen Martin said: “Some members have run The Grizzly for a number of years now – Dave Edwards, Shirley Fowler and Theresa Jones – and their enthusiasm for the event has rubbed off.

“It’s challenging in a very different way to the usual races we might enter as a club. There’s a camaraderie to events like this as, over 20 miles where there are cliffs to climb, bogs to wade through and streams to swim in, resolve and enthusiasm can wane so to have a team mate encourage you and get you through is invaluable.

“The climb is worth the effort though, a brilliant event which I’m sure will see more and more running club members compete in every year.”

Helen Spooner and Peter Brunning also competed in the shorter Cub Run.