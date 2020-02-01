Haverhill Running Club had close to 50 runners in the recent Stowmarket XC race at Haughley Park.

The third round of the 2019/20 Suffolk Winter League was won by James Pettersson, of the Ipswich Harriers, in a time of 30 minutes and 57 seconds.

Of the 35 Haverhill runners that competed in the senior race, Craig Sisson was the first home in 36.46, with Anna O’Hare next in 37.27, which handed her first place in her age category.

A Haverhill junior runner in action at Haughley Park Picture: Mecha Morton

Sirkka Love (51.33) also claimed first spot in her age category, with a field of exactly 400 runners completing the tough, muddy course.

Ben Phillips was the pick of Haverhill’s runners in the junior race, finishing in 12.20 to take eighth spot overall, and fifth place in his age category.

Benji Darken (12.36), Charlie Minnette (13.50), Ted Sault (14.24), Sorren Spall (15.07), George Noakes (15.11), Juliet Bigley (15.32), Sophie Russell (16.03), Kate Russell (17.43) and Adam Everitt (17.44) were also in action.

Elsewhere, Steve Mason had a fantastic run finishing 14th out of 857 runners in the Benfleet 15. Mason, representing Haverhill, completed the muddy 15-mile race and finished in an impressive position.

Shirley Fowler was selected as the club’s December member of the month after completing her goal of running 100 marathons. Her 100th was at the Great Barrow Challenge last month.

