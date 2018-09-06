County league football kicks off again

At last, county league football is back. After all of the talk of leagues, promotions, relegations, fixtures, withdrawals and the weather, the county league finally returned on Saturday, with a flood of fixtures for our teams.

And, of course, our Haverhill pair enjoyed a good weekend, Borough earning bragging rights over a host of familiar faces, while Rovers’ cup odyssey continued under the banner of the Vase, rather than the FA Cup, which continues this weekend.

With Sam Hawley, Ryan Weaver and Ben Cowling among the visiting Lakenheath ranks, a gladiatorial battle at The New Croft on Friday night secured a valuable three points for Scott Hiskey’s Borough, continuing a Jekyll and Hyde start that will hopefully be a signpost to a more consistent run of form.

Despite goals not being a problem thus far, Hiskey is in the market for a striker to strengthen his squad, and will no doubt start casting his eye for a new frontman.

Taking the lead from Borough, on Saturday it was the turn of Marc Abbott’s men to continue their fine run in knockout competitions so far in 2018/19, seeing off Ilford in the FA Vase.

This weekend, with £6,000 at stake, Rovers host Long Melford, a familiar face from the Thurlow Nunn.

While perhaps lacking the glamour of a local derby, or a cup, this represents a real chance to advance even further into the competition and, of course, continue to boost the coffers.

In the Kershaw Premier, West Wratting’s dodgy couple of results at the start of the season is quickly becoming a distant memory as Michael Bavester’s men made it three wins in a row with an emphatic victory over Comberton United.

Following up an impressive 6-2 victory in midweek, Linton Granta capped a good few days with their second maximum in quick succession.

Both sides have home games this weekend, ahead of the showdown between the two next weekend; Granta hosting Brampton whilst West Wratting host Cambridge City Development, who are developing a reputation for being better in midweek than at weekends.

Two teams who enjoyed fine seasons last time out, West Wratting Reserves and Suffolk Punch Haverhill, had contrasting opening days. Following a slightly controversial and suspicious end to last season, Suffolk Punch were promoted anyway, and enjoyed a 5-0 romp over Abington United.

Unfortunately, West Wratting Reserves were on the wrong end of the same score, beaten 5-0 at newcomers AFC Barley Mow.

It was an unbeaten start for Linton Granta’s shadow sides too, with the Reserves winning 3-0 away and the As settling for a 1-1 draw.

We have another full fixture list this weekend, including said FA Cup excitement, so be sure to let us know where you will be and we will cover it all next week.