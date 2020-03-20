Haverhill Cricket Club are set to host a taster session for women and girls as they look to create a competitive female division at the Manor Road club for the first ever time.

It has been postponed as the impact of the coronavirus outbreak is felt, with hopes it will instead happen later this year.

Emma Ellis, youth and ladies coach at the club, is spearheading the drive to get more women involved in the sport locally and see if the town – and club – could support a women’s team.

A general view of Haverhill Cricket Club.Pic - Richard Marsham. (31726055)

They are testing the water with a free women’s and girls session – for age 12 and over – at Castle Manor Academy (6.30pm-8pm) to gauge interest.

Emma said: “For many years, girls in Haverhill have only had the opportunity to play cricket alongside boys. Not having a girls only section has impacted the level of interest for women and girls over the years.

“I myself played alongside boys throughout the youth section, however once too old I had to look further afield for opportunities to play due to the lack of interest locally.”

She completed her ECB Level 2 coaching course in 2017 in the ‘hope that having a female coach at the club would help to increase the interest’ in women’s cricket and has now decided to take the next step in creating a women’s squad.

“With cricket still often seen as a male-dominant sport, it has been a long journey to gaining female interest,” she said.

“However, with the gradual increase in women and girls over the last two years we have decided to push the section within the club this year, starting off by running a women and girls only session on Friday, March 27 where all abilities and experiences are welcome to join.

“The aim for this year is to get a women’s team up and running, giving the girls an opportunity to continue playing after the youth section.

“This season we wish to carry out friendly games, with the hope of entering a league the following year.”

The Two Counties Championship hosts a women’s Twenty20 contest.

