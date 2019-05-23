Vice-chairman Greg Street has said Haverhill Cricket Club’s development is clear to see; with all three of their Saturday teams sitting top of their respective divisions after the first month of fixtures.

The Manor Road-based club field three sides in the Marshall Hatchick Two Counties Championship and currently sit top of Division One, Three and Nine West.

But at such an early stage of the season, Street is keen to remain calm and level-headed about the club’s prospects, particularly after watching the first team suffer their first defeat of the season on Saturday.

Haverhill batsman Adam Dellar top-scored for the first team with a 71-run knock. Picture by Mark Westley.

“It’s wonderful to be in such a healthy position after the first few games,” he said. “And it’s nice to know all our sides are top of their leagues, but we’re aware of the circumstances.

“The first-team fixture list was quite kind to us and their position isn’t so surprising to us; we expected a strong start.

“Although it’s great to see them follow through on the promise, we don’t want to get carried away too early in the season.

“The seconds have surprised us a little as, on paper, they had a tough start to the season but have overcome it while we challenged our third team with promotion this season so they are on course for that.

“It definitely helps to get off to such a great start as it builds momentum and, with all the teams winning, there is more competition for places.

“It can only be a healthy thing really and long may it continue.”

