Cricket Club land top players to aid bid for promotion

Ahead of their first game of the new season Adam Dellar is still in disbelief about pulling off a triple signing coup ahead of Haverhill Cricket Club’s bid to bounce straight back up.

The captain said there is ambition and hunger among a first team ‘desperate’ to be promoted back to Division One of the Marshall Hatchick Two Counties Championship at the end of the season.

The side, who will ply their trade in Division Two this summer, were controversially relegated from the Two Counties’ top flight on the final day of the season.

But Dellar said the team ‘only had themselves to blame’ for being axed, with six wins from 22 fixtures in their season at the crux of the issue.

He said he ‘hoped’ the arrivals of Luke Young, from East Anglian Premier League side Mildenhall, Tom Bonham, from Cambs & Hunts Premier League outfit Saffron Walden, and Mark Barrell, from Winchmore Hill CC, would help create a ‘winning mentality’ to turn the team’s fortunes around.

He said: “We managed to land three really top players — who are Division One-and-above quality really.

“And that’s quite unknown, to go down a level but still bring in three players of this quality.

“I think they can see where the club is going and they like it.

“We have new ideas, a new chairman, new captains, new sponsors and fresh faces too.

“Off the pitch the club is in better spirits than ever.

“But, over the last three years we have had a bit of a losing mentality on the pitch, struggling in Division One and just doing enough to survive.

“We’ve only won about 18 games in that time, losing a lot more.

“And then the absolute worst happened last year — we went down — but I think it will turn out to be a good thing for us.

“Sometimes you have to go backwards before you go forwards and I think we almost needed the push to refocus and reset too.

“We’ve lost too many games in the last few years and we’ve got a bit too used to that.

“It’s time to change that this year, time to win more games than we lose, so we can return to Division One in a better place than when we left.”

He said he was disappointed to lose Josh Ruthven, who decided to move to Halstead to remain at a Division One side.

Dellar added that both Callum Brunning and Will Bailey will be unavailable for the first half of the season due to university.