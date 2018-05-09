Cricket team recover from 4-4 to comfortably secure victory

Adam Dellar was delighted by his side’s ‘comeback’ performance against Little Bardfield Village on Saturday in Division Two of the Marshall Hatchick Two Counties Championship.

The first-team captain said it was a big sign that lessons had been learned from last season as the side found themselves at 4-4 early on, but recovered to record a comfortable 108-run victory.

Dellar said the side had two standout performances in Mark Barrell’s 111 not out and youngster Harry Harding’s haul of five wickets for just two runs.

But what really pleased him was the response of the rest of the team in supporting and backing up their performances.

He said: “We were in a difficult position as we lost the toss and were put in to bat first — and before we knew it we were 4-4.

“Last season that would have been it. We had a bit of a habit of collapsing if things went wrong, but we played our way out of it.

“Hats off to Mark (Barrell) for playing us out of it but also to everyone else for going with him.”

Dellar and Tom Bonham, went for ducks with James Boulton and Luke Youngs following on one before Barrell steadied the ship. Dan Pass (26) and Will Bailey (36) added crucial runs as Haverhill reached 208-7.

In reply, Little Bardfield held out for 38-1 before their resistance crumbled and they fell at regular intervals to conclude on 100 all out in 28.4 overs.

Harding took his five wickets in 6.4 overs while Bailey took figures of 2-16, Pass 2-42 and Barrell also took a wicket for six runs.

Dellar said it was nice to be in such a strong position in the division at an early stage and hoped to push on again this Saturday, with their home game to Ipswich and East Suffolk (1pm).

It is a battle of top-of-the-table versus bottom-of -the-table, with their visitors without a win from their three games.

But Dellar said it would be ‘too easy’ to be complacent about their abilities.

“We were reminded in our first game that the division is maybe more competitive than we appreciated,” he said.

“And we were reminded again last weekend, so we won’t be taking anything for granted on Saturday.”

He said he could already see the benefit, however, of playing a season in the division, with so many young players breaking through.

He said: “It’s a great chance for our younger players to have more of a chance to show what they can do, and to grow and develop further.”

Dave Humphrey will be back on Saturday and will replace Alex Archer.