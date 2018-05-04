Haverhill hit back after opening loss to claim top spot in division

Haverhill have claimed top spot in the Marshall Hatchick Two Counties Championship after winning the only match to go ahead in Division Two on Saturday.

Their home game against East Bergholt was one of only three to take place across all 11 divisions, as they took maximum points in the reduced overs game.

Captain Adam Dellar said the groundsmen had done ‘an incredible job’ to keep the Manor Road ground playable, with the wicket under cover for most of the week.

The game began late, and was reduced to 60 overs (rather than the usual 90) to ensure it went ahead — with Haverhill (191-6) beating East Bergholt (165) by 26 runs.

Dellar said the performance was what the side needed to achieve promotion at the end of the season, and was pleased to see them respond to their opening-game loss, with both bat and ball.

“We all played well,” he said. “And the groundsmen did an incredible job getting the game on.

“Reduced overs actually worked in our favour as we play explosive cricket and like to hit runs quickly.”

Opener Anthony Phillips proved this with his 91 off 87 balls, while Mark Barrell, in his first game for the club, hit 40 off 33 balls.

In reply, opener Kemsley Robb (65) hit the visitors’ best score before Dan Pass ran him out, one of his three wickets.

Barrell also took figures of 3-34, while Will Bailey took 2-13 and Ben Wilkins 1-38.

Dellar said: “But the key thing was how we kept to our plan, and we need to take those lessons learned into our next game on Saturday.”

They are away to Little Bardfield Village (1pm), a side they have never faced before.

“We don’t know what to expect, which will make it interesting, but we are in a good place to keep the winning momentum going,” Dellar said.

Phillips and Dave Humphrey will be unavailable, with Jamie Boulton stepping up from the seconds.