Match Report: Haverhill II lose at Manor Road in first match of the season

Haverhill seconds hosted newly promoted Abberton, hopeful of starting the new season off with a win but having to contend with a four wicket loss in Division Three of the Marshall Hatchick Two Counties Championship.

Things started off slowly, losing Steve Fox and Tom Baker early. Jamie Boulton and Russ Davis steadied the ship for a while, with Davis hitting a six off his first ball, playing his first game back after a long term injury.

After Davis (21) departed, new chairman Rob Dovaston joined Boulton and the pair put on 97 together, before Dovaston was out bowled by Abberton’s tricky left arm spinner Terry (4-45) for a well timed 36.

Boulton looked to push on but the wickets of Kettle, Bradford and Wilson all fell quickly along with Boulton, who made a superb 85.

Dean Sharpe (20no) and Andrew Argent (10no) were tasked with finishing off the innings, which was looking likely to tail off after a promising middle spell.

They batted sensibly, and picked the right balls to hit, getting Haverhill’s score up to a more than competitive 205-8.

Abberton got off to an explosive start, racing to 97-1 in the first 15 overs.

This position was always going to be a tough one to recover from, but it look possible when Martyn Wilkins and Dean Sharpe were bowling well in tandem, keeping it tight, making the Abberton batsman work hard for their runs.

It wasn’t, however, enough to save the game. Haverhill’s bowlers managed to take it into the final overs, but Abberton always looked in charge and won by 4 wickets.

A disappointing start to the season for Haverhill second XI but plenty to be positive about and build upon, to then take into the next game away to Bury St Edmunds II.