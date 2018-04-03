Mills signs Suffolk deal

England international Tymal Mills is set to return to his roots after signing a short-term deal to play for Suffolk in Minor Counties cricket this summer.

The left-arm bowler, who only plays the Twenty/20 format of the game because of a congenital back condition, has taken the decision after he went unsold at the recent Indian Premier League auction.

Twelve months ago the Brandon-raised 25-year-old hit the headlines when he was signed for a record £1.4m by Royal Challengers Bangalore.

However, since then his form has dipped, leading to Mills being dropped by the Hobart Hurricanes in the Big Bash League and subsequently England.

Mills — a former Mildenhall and Tuddenham player — is expected to play in a handful of matches for Suffolk as he bids to find some match sharpness, starting with the clash against Norfolk at Woolpit CC on May 6.

The ex-Mildenhall College Academy student will also turn out for Sussex in the T20 Blast, which gets under way in July.