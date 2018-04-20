Pre-season victory bodes well for club return to higher level

Haverhill Cricket Club’s mission to be promoted straight back into Division One of the Marshall Hatchick Two Counties Championship lifts off on Saturday, with their first match of the season.

It comes a week later than originally planned, with the Two Counties postponing the start of the season due to the wet weather that has also played havoc with the football season.

Haverhill will travel to Lakenheath on Saturday (12.30pm) in the first of three ‘tough’ games at the start of their Division Two campaign.

But victory in their only pre-season friendly against a ‘very strong’ Woolpit team on Saturday, including an unbeaten maximum half-century for Anthony Phillips, bodes well for the season.

Captain Adam Dellar said: “It was a good run out and we won, so that was really nice.

“We had a mix of first and second-team players and we played really well, it bodes well for the season.

“We normally like to play at least two friendlies before the season begins but the weather has stopped that from being possible.

“Despite that, we feel prepared for the new season, we’ve made a few new signings to really strengthen the side and we have promising players with a year more of experience too.”

He said there would be eyes on young bowler Harry Harding, who racked up some impressive bowling figures in his inaugural Two Counties campaign last season.

“I’m hoping he can push on from last season and carry on developing,” Dellar said.

“Lakenheath will be a tough challenge as the first game, for us all, but it’s really important we get the year off to a winning start and with positive performances too.

“Our new sponsor MKM, along with other things, have made us feel like a more professional club.

“So I want us to take that on board and play professionally and to do ourselves proud this year.”