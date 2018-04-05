Two Counties delay start of new season

The recent wet and wintry weather has led to the start date of the new Marshall Hatchick Two Counties Championship season being put back by a week.

Teams such as Worlington, Long Melford, Haverhill and Woolpit were all scheduled to get their 2018 campaigns under way on Saturday, April 14.

However, the elements have conspired against groundstaff across the region, with many pitches not yet fully prepared.

It means the season will now officially begin on April 21 with what would originally have been teams’ second competitive game of the year.

The intended curtain-raising matches will instead be played on Saturday, September 15 — extending the term by seven days.

The decision has seen the Two Counties follow suit with their East Anglian Premier League counterparts, who announced their opening-week postponements on Wednesday.