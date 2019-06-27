Haverhill (204-8) have claimed a vital 64-run win at home to Halstead (140) on Saturday to prevent a five-match losing streak stretching to six in Division One of the Marshall Hatchick Two Counties Championship.

The win leaves Haverhill a mid-table seventh as we approach the midway point of the season – with five wins and five defeats under their belts in their first season back in the championship’s top flight.

They will look to follow up on the positive result this Saturday, with the Manor Road club due to travel to Woolpit (1pm).

Their upcoming opponents, who were relegated from the East Anglian Premier League in 2016, have found Division One tough so far this summer, with just three victories from their 10 league outings.

Winning the toss and electing to bat, it did not start well for Haverhill as their first wicket fell for just 14 runs.

But former EAPL players Raj Singh (35) and Luke Youngs (39) recovered quickly as they put on a second wicket stand of 63 to put their innings in a better position.

Captain Anthony Phillips top-scored with 40 with further help from Sam Charlton (39) and the extras column (20) as Haverhill set a target of 204-8 from their 50 overs.

In reply, Singh demonstrated his seemingly successful recovery from a shoulder injury as he took the opening wickets for 14 runs.

Phillips sent a resistant Charlie Douglas-Hughes (19) – who had watched four partners fall – back to the pavilion as he caught and bowled him for an important sixth wicket but a mid-order top score from Halstead’s Joe Morris (52) further threatened Haverhill’s steady progress.

Singh took his third wicket of the afternoon to halt Morris at 129-8 as the Haverhill man returned to form with both bat and ball.

Ben Wilkins (2-14), Phillips (2-17), Dan Pass (1-2), Tom Baker (1-2) and James Boulton (1-20) shared the wickets with some tight bowling across the team, gifting just nine extras as they bowled Halstead all out for 140 runs after 36.4 overs.