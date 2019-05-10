The final East Anglian point-to-point meeting of the 2018/19 season was held at Northaw, in Hertfordshire, on Bank Holiday Monday.

Sandygate and Alex Chadwick were the winners of the Open Maiden race

Trainer James Owen, from Newmarket, registered a double with Net D’Ecosse and Broadwater.

The former ran in the ownership of his wife Jenny and were too classy for their rivals in Novice Riders race.

Broadwater followed up his Fakenham win, three weeks ago, with a comfortable victory in the Restricted race.

Owen was particularly delighted with the running of Net D’Ecosse who he rates highly and blames himself for running the nine-year-old too frequently, earlier in the season.

Alex Chadwick, also from Newmarket, had the ride on Net D’Ecosse and also went on to land a second winner in the concluding Open Maiden race on Sandygate, trained in Newmarket by Lauren Braithwaite.

This double brought Chadwick’s total number of winners up to seven for the season and he definitely is one to watch for forthcoming seasons.

Trainer Andrew Pennock, from Timworth, declared three horses on the day but could not add to his season’s total of sixteen winners, here.

However, he will still be running his stable stars at meetings in other areas before the season ends, nationally, during mid-June.