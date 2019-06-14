Haverhill Running Club’s Nicki Davis beat off all other runners to win the latest Kevin Henry event hosted by the Newmarket Joggers.

Davis finished just one second ahead of the league leaders’ athlete to claim top spot in the women’s race in a time of 19 minutes and seven seconds.

Fiona Hughes of Cambridge & Coleridge Athletics Club (C&C), who won the last round with Davis in second, had to settle for runner-up as Davis forced the positions to switch around for her first Kevin Henry win.

Haverhill Running Club - 94 runners competed at Newmarket Joggers' Kevin Henry event Thursday, June 6 2019. Female event winner Nicki Davis a HRC runner (12139425)

She was one of 94 club runners to take part, with HRC pleased at the numbers prepared to engage in the 5km race series held on Thursday nights – with each of the six clubs involved hosting one race.

The third event took place at the Rowley Mile racecourse in Newmarket last Thursday, with Haverhill due to host the fifth event on August 1.

And they are on course for a strong performance at their home race, with Peter Miller also finishing in the top five in the men’s race.

Miller finished third in 16:28 behind C&C winner Jonathan Escalante-Phillips and Ely runner Alan Darby.

Steve Mason (11th), Andrew Bell (15th), Charlie Halls (19th) and Ian Elden (34th) made up the list of the top five HRC male runners.

Fiona Tideswell (8th woman, 68th overall), Karen Martin (15th), Tracy Quarrell (26th) and Michelle Seymour (30th) made up the list of the top five HRC female runners.

Karen Martin, club chair, said: “The enthusiasm for Kevin Henry this year is brilliant, our members have really got behind it.

“It’s excellent that it’s an event where every single participant scores a point for their team, so it makes each individual performance as important as the next, it’s not just about speed.

“I’m so impressed with Nicki’s performances though, I told her to go for that top spot and she did it! Very proud of her and Peter is getting high placings too which is great.”

The latest round sees the club cement their position in third overall, with the women lying second and the men fourth at the halfway stage.

Martin added: “We really need our strongest runners to turn up for the next three races and, along with large numbers, I’m hopeful we can creep up to at least second spot overall.

“Ely (second) are our main contenders, not sure we can compete with C&C sadly. To be fair, they are an athletics club with a track to train on and they have criteria about who can and can’t join.

“HRC pride ourselves on being inclusive and we are really just a community running club, so to get to second place would be an amazing achievement.”