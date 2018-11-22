Haverhill Borough are being cautious in their hunt for the ‘right’ replacement to Scott Hiskey, according to club chairman Gary Boulton.

Although he had initially predicted a quick appointment, the Thurlow Nunn League First Division North club have since decided to take their time – as they consider the applications of ‘more than one fantastic candidate’.

Boulton admitted the club had a ‘target candidate’ in mind but had been pleasantly surprised by the volume and quality of applications.

“It’s been really positive,” he said. “We have ended up with more than one fantastic candidate in front of us.

“And we want to make sure we get the right person in for the role, there’s no point rushing that.

FOOTBALL - Haverhill Borough General view....PICTURE: Mecha Morton. .. (5553523)

“We’re looking for an experienced coach as much as a manager, as we have a young team that needs developing.

“It’s not just about putting a team out every Saturday, we are building plans for the future and we need a manager that can help lead us there.

“We had that in Scott and we are starting to see the fruits of his labours in the league with some strong results of late, so we haven’t felt rushed in finding the right replacement.

“This is, of course, partly down to Lee’s (Martin) great work as caretaker – it makes a big difference having him there doing the job, and doing it well.

“It gives us more time to make a decision.”

He emphasised that Martin has ‘no interest’ in taking on the mantle full-time but was grateful for his efforts in the interim.

“He’s taking a weight off our shoulders,” Boulton added. “But we are also mindful of expecting too much from him, and taking too long to make a decision.

“It’s a balancing act between taking our time, but not taking too long.

“The performances have been very good, we have played very well in recent games, which puts us in a better position to sell the potential of the club to a new manager, as we can point to specific results and performances.”

Craig Pruden scores in his seventh game as Haverhill Borough in 5-2 away win at Kings Lynn Town Reserves in FDN. Picture: Gary Brown (5526238)

He said he expects the decision to be made in the coming days, however, with hopes of having the new manager in place by the start of next month.

“By our game against AFC Sudbury Reserves in the league (on December 1), I would fully expect our new manager to be in place,” Boulton confirmed.

They will first host Diss Town in the league on Saturday (3pm), looking to carry on a better run of form.

The club have strung together back-to-back league wins for the first time this season, with Saturday’s 5-2 away win over King’s Lynn Town Reserves, while also recording three wins from their last four outings in all competitions.

It also saw Craig Pruden score a hat-trick to see the striker net an impressive eight goals from his last six outings – only failing to score in Borough’s 1-0 away loss to Hashtag United in the First Division Knockout Cup last week.

And his goals proved the difference as they came from behind to beat the young reserve team from King’s Lynn.

Borough were quick out of the blocks, with Pruden opening the scoring within eight minutes.

Cameron Watson scoring for Haverhill Borough in 5-2 away win at Kings Lynn Town Reserves in FDN. Picture: Gary Brown (5526225)

But, against the run of play, Lynn equalised six minutes later. Borough struggled to get back in the game and the hosts took a shock lead just before half-time.

After some stiff words from interim manager Martin, Borough turned the game on its head with a three-goal burst straight after the break.

Pruden levelled at 2-2 before Cameron Watson and Pruden again beat the home ‘keeper. Rafa Wozniak added the extras from his head to wrap up the 5-2 win.