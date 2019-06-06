Reigning Suffolk Cup champions Haverhill got their title defence off to the worst possible start on Monday, with a group round defeat in the Twenty20 competition.

Bury St Edmunds T20 (131-4) beat Haverhill T20 (127-8) by six wickets in the Pool A clash to leave the visitors with the bitter taste of defeat for the first time in the competition – for teams in Division Three of the Two Counties Championship up to the East Anglian Premier League – since the 2017 final; they remained undefeated in the tournament last year.

They will hope to kick start their 2019 campaign this Monday, away to Woolpit T20 (6pm) in their second Pool A clash.

And they will look to improve with the bat, with Haverhill hitting 127 runs at The Victory Ground in their defeat to Bury.

Electing to bat first, Haverhill got off to a good start with a first wicket stand of 46 runs before Dan Pass (18), captain for the day, fell. Former skipper Adam Dellar then held on for 32 runs but single figure tallies for Anthony Phillips (6), Raj Singh (8) and Alex Archer (5) left the game on a knife-edge at 90-5.

James Boulton’s unbeaten 34 off just 21 balls helped the score top the 100 mark as Haverhill wrapped up their 20 allotted overs on 127 runs.

In reply, Bury – whose Saturday side compete in the EAPL, the region’s top flight for club cricket – reached their target after 18 overs, for the loss of four wickets.

Josh Cantrell (33 not out) and Max Whittaker (33) top scored for the home team, with both scoring at a pace faster than a-run-a-ball.

Harry Harding (1-13), Simon Nicholson (1-18), Boulton (1-19) and Pass (1-23) took wickets.

l Meanwhile in the Suffolk T20 Plate – the corresponding competition for teams in Division Four and below – Haverhill won their second fixture, to maintain their unbeaten record so far.

Nowton (110-7) lost to Haverhill T20 Plate (182-4) by 72 runs in Pool C to follow up on their opening match success.

Sam Charlton (53 retired, not out) top scored, with help from Sam Hartshorn (36) and Rob Dovaston (31), who also took the best bowling figures with 2-13.

They will not be in action again until June 27, away to Worlington T20 (6.30pm).