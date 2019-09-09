Luke Haines has departed Haverhill Rovers, swapping the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division club for West Wratting in the Kershaw Premier.

The experienced midfielder made his debut in Wratting's home derby on Saturday, coming off the bench to help the side to a 3-1 win over divisional rivals Linton Granta.

Haines made 155 appearances for The New Croft club across five seasons, scoring 23 times.

Haverhill Rovers v Thetford Town Luke Haines Haverhill Andrew Cusack Picture by Mark Westley. (16326607)

He made six appearances for Rovers this term – scoring once – before approaching boss Fergus O'Callaghan ahead of the weekend to explain his reasons for wanting to move.

O'Callaghan said: "He's a loss to the side, he was a steady control for our young team in midfield and brought a lot of experience.

"But he came and talked to me and I understand his reasons, I get what he's saying about wanting to play football while also enjoying the social side – he wants to play with his peers, and the team are a lot younger than him.

"So we parted on good terms and you never know, he's been with Rovers for a long time and he's welcome back at any time too.

"But it does leave us searching for a seasoned competitor in midfield."

Haines first played for Rovers in the 2015/16 season, making 26 appearances and scoring two goals.

His most prolific years in a red shirt came in the following two seasons, where he made 43 and 44 appearances respectively, scoring 17 goals during the period.

He donned a Rovers shirt 36 times last season, scoring three goals, before starting the year well.

* More from Haverhill Rovers and the West Wratting-Linton Granta derby in this Thursday's Haverhill Echo