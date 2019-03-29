Devonports Haverhill have won the Cambridgeshire Squash League Division Four title after whitewashing Newmarket II 5-0 in their final game to move to the top.

Devonports Haverhill have been crowned champions

Having trailed Fenland from the very first match of the season, Devonports finally overhauled the leaders, as their maximum 20-point haul saw them finish with 312 points – the highest final amount total across all four divisions.

The 5-0 victory was Haverhill’s 10th whitewash success of the campaign and also meant they finished the season on a run of 15 wins on the trot.

Needing eight points to claim the title, Wayne Bamforth came from a set behind to beat Nick Longman 12-15, 15-7, 15-8, 15-11.

The team’s highest points scorer this season, Tony Archer, breezed to a 15-4, 15-9, 15-6 victory over Steve Wrigley, before Nathan Ttophi twice came from a set down to beat Ollie Pynn 15-6 in a decider.

Gary Last kept the run going with a 15-9, 15-2, 15-12 win, while James Fitzpatrick finished the rout with a straight sets victory over Mark Childs, 15-10, 15-6, 15-5.

Skipper Malcolm Day said he was proud of his squad who had bounced back from relegation last season to produce some great victories.