Devonports Haverhill beat Newmarket II 5-0 in final game to win Cambridgeshire Squash League Division Four title
Devonports Haverhill have won the Cambridgeshire Squash League Division Four title after whitewashing Newmarket II 5-0 in their final game to move to the top.
Having trailed Fenland from the very first match of the season, Devonports finally overhauled the leaders, as their maximum 20-point haul saw them finish with 312 points – the highest final amount total across all four divisions.
The 5-0 victory was Haverhill’s 10th whitewash success of the campaign and also meant they finished the season on a run of 15 wins on the trot.
Needing eight points to claim the title, Wayne Bamforth came from a set behind to beat Nick Longman 12-15, 15-7, 15-8, 15-11.
The team’s highest points scorer this season, Tony Archer, breezed to a 15-4, 15-9, 15-6 victory over Steve Wrigley, before Nathan Ttophi twice came from a set down to beat Ollie Pynn 15-6 in a decider.
Gary Last kept the run going with a 15-9, 15-2, 15-12 win, while James Fitzpatrick finished the rout with a straight sets victory over Mark Childs, 15-10, 15-6, 15-5.
Skipper Malcolm Day said he was proud of his squad who had bounced back from relegation last season to produce some great victories.