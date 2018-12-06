Haverhill Rugby Club are on course to achieve promotion, but ‘must improve their discipline’ or risk blowing the second half of the season.

The Eastern Counties League Greene King 2 West side beat Wisbech II 13-3 at home on Saturday in their final game of the year to top the league table at the midway point of the season.

But, while captain Adam Hunt described the result as ‘fantastic’, he also blasted the high penalty count and increasingly poor discipline.

“We have to see it as a wake-up call,” the playing centre said.

RUGBY - Haverhill & District v Wisbech II..Pictured: ....PICTURE: Mecha Morton. (5729321)

“It’s fantastic to win another game and get the winning points, but there were warning signs.

“We gave away penalty after penalty and we only got away with it because their kicker missed his chances.

“We can’t expect that to be the case every week and need to stop that penalty count ticking up.

RUGBY - Haverhill & District v Wisbech II..Pictured: Luke Dore....PICTURE: Mecha Morton. (5729311)

“We must improve our discipline or next time it will cost us the game and even our chance to get promoted in the rest of the season.

“But it’s great to end the year on a high.”

Wisbech went a penalty kick up before Billy Notley went over for the first of his two tries – both scored in the first half – to leave the score at 10-3 at the break.

The second period proved tough for both teams, with Hunt’s successfully converted penalty kick on the stroke of full time the only points of the half.

RUGBY - Haverhill & District v Wisbech II..Pictured: Billy Notley....PICTURE: Mecha Morton. (5729325)

Wisbech were dealt an unusual double sending off, while Haverhill’s Joe Wilson was taken off with a serious injury after breaking his leg. It is understood he will be out for the remainder of the season.

But, he added, he hopes Tom Davis, who broke his ankle at the start of the season, will be back playing in the new year.

“Two leg breaks is not ideal,” he said. “But it’s rugby, it happens.

RUGBY - Haverhill & District v Wisbech II..Pictured: Billy Notley scores a try....PICTURE: Mecha Morton. (5729327)

“We have a very big break over Christmas now though, and that’s more of a worry than our injury list. Although the break will give us time to nurse any injuries, it’s a long time not to be playing.

“Fitness is a key concern, Christmas is pretty much the opposite of healthy after all, but it’s also about momentum.

“When you’re on a good run like this, you don’t want to stop.”

Meanwhile, the club’s Ladies team overcame Norwich Crusaders by a massive 55-5 scoreline in a friendly on Sunday.

The match was watched by the Eastern Counties Ladies coach, who then invited them to the trials.