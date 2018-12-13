Haverhill Borough felt the effects of losing their captain and playmaker Aaron Forshaw on Saturday, as they fell to a 4-1 away loss to Mulbarton Wanderers.

It marked back-to-back defeats in the Thurlow Nunn League First Division North for the first time since September for The New Croft club.

Under the guidance of caretaker manager Lee Martin, the team seemed to have found some form after a tough start to their league campaign, stringing together a more positive set of results, but are now staring down a hat-trick of league defeats with Saturday’s visit from Wisbech St Mary (3pm).

Charlie Holmes opens the scoring in Haverhill Borough 4-1 away loss to Mulbarton Wanderers in TNLFDN December 8, 2018 (5919553)

It is understood, meanwhile, that a new manager has been appointed – although their identity has yet to be revealed by the club or when they will take charge of the Step 6 side.

But the good news may be the catalyst the team need to overturn their losing run this weekend.

It is also an opportunity for the team to demonstrate to their opposition, who lie three places below in the league table, how far they have come since their 5-2 defeat in the reverse fixture on August 25.

This time, however, Borough will have the home advantage and will be anxious to banish the bad memories of their last outing.

They had kept pace with the promotion-chasing side for most of the game – going in level at the break.

But it had been the home side that started the quicker, and were ahead inside six minutes as Ben Thompson controlled the ball and turned in the penalty area, before shooting past Lewis Down in the Borough goal.

But Borough fought back and equalised with a superb team goal in a competitive first half.

The ball was worked out to Rory Bone on the left wing and he reached the byeline before crossing to Charlie Holmes, who sidefooted the ball past Tom Wright in the Mulbarton goal.

Borough continued to press, and good hold up play by Holmes saw him turn provider for Ryan Swallow as the half ended – although his shot flew over the crossbar.

But Mulbarton retook the lead ten minutes into the second half, when John Curtis rose unopposed from a corner to head the hosts back into the lead.

Borough fought back as a Craig Pruden header went just wide before a Lee Hurkett free kick also failed to trouble Wright from the edge of the penalty area, but could not find the equaliser.

Then, in a frantic final five minutes, Mulbarton scored two further breakaway goals with Thompson adding his second before Jack Guyton rounded up the scoring.

To add to Borough’s woes, midfielder Jack Martin saw red as time ran out, shown a straight red card for dissent after making a comment to the referee.