Haverhill Rovers moved up to 14th – now 15th following Tuesday night fixtures – in the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division after Saturday’s 1-1 draw at home to Stanway Rovers.

A goal from Ben Bradley in the 33rd minute, to cancel out the visiting side’s goal less than five minutes earlier, secured a point against a top five side to move them out of the relegation battle.

Back-to-back draws prepare them well for Friday night’s trip to Stoneylands to face seventh-placed Long Melford (7.45pm), who have scored nine goals without reply in their last two league outings.

Haverhill Rovers v Stanway Rovers - Ben Bradley celebrates his goal.Pic - Richard Marsham/RMG Photography. (28773820)

Rovers manager Marc Abbott said: “Long Melford away will be tough, but the majority of away fixtures are in this league, we will be hard to beat, play with structure and we hope to have a positive result in a local derby.

“Although Long Melford have scored a few goals recently, we also know how to defend various styles of play.

“We were very happy with the outcome of the (Stanway) game, we put in a lot of effort, commitment and showed some real courage to take away a point.

Haverhill Rovers v Stanway Rovers - HAverhill celebrate a goal.Pic - Richard Marsham/RMG Photography. (28773821)

“They are a very aggressive, direct team that play into your half as quick as possible.

“We had to be organised in defence and had to compete physically throughout the game.”

Since his return, Abbott has recorded five draws, one win – away to Walsham-le-Willows – and just one defeat to see them move up from 17th in the table.

He added: “We would like to have won a few more games, instead of drawing the fixtures, but we are not losing the fixtures.

Gallery1

“Our win at Walsham has been our only win, however I feel as though adding a player or so could be helpful to finishing off teams.”

He said he had his eye on a few possible signings but was not sure when they might be available.

Bradley, one of four signings Abbott made in his first week back at The New Croft, has netted once in each of the last two games to show the impact a signing can make.

Abbott said: “Ben Bradley has gone away and learned different parts of the game, and improved in areas that have helped him progress as a player.

“We’ve found the benefits of this since his return. He’s chipped in with two important goals that have eventually got us a point. The goal against Stanway was technically an excellent finish.”

Meanwhile, last season’s club captain Perry Moody played his first 90 minutes since rupturing his ACL in October 2018.

Read more Football